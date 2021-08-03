× Understanding Unofficial Results

Election Night Reporting will only show results for the Special Congressional Primary Elections in the 11th and 15th Congressional Districts. Results are unofficial until the most populous county in the district certifies the official results of the election. The official canvass is completed three weeks after the conclusion of the election, and the official results will be released upon a review from our office.

Outstanding absentee ballots may be viewed by clicking the “Detailed Reports” tab and viewing “Download Results”. Outstanding absentee ballots include all absentee ballots which have been requested by voters but not yet received by a county board of elections by the close of polls on August 3, 2021. The totals are all-inclusive and do not include a breakdown by political party. The outstanding absentee & provisional ballot count will update as each county completes their election night reporting. Outstanding absentee ballots have up to 10 days after the election to arrive at their respective county board of elections to be counted. Outstanding provisional ballots are ballots that the bipartisan county boards of elections will consider for counting during the official canvass process. Qualifying provisional ballots will be included in the final official results.